D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Shares of D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 6,781 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.75 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, commercializes, and leases motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

