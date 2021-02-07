CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 28.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 38.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $162.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,316.19 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.