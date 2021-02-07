Cwm LLC Sells 3,933 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $62,122,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

NYSE MPC opened at $47.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

