Cwm LLC Sells 346,169 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,169 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight during the third quarter worth about $31,147,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,947,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,691,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $4,592,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,551,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 209,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Pluralsight during the third quarter worth about $2,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PS. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $901,344. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PS opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 2.29.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.