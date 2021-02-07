Cwm LLC Purchases 579 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 218.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $91.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.