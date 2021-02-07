Cwm LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 116,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 286,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PDM opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

