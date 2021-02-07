Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Clearfield by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Clearfield by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Shares of CLFD opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $453.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $55,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $127,301.10. Insiders have sold a total of 74,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,584 over the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearfield Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.