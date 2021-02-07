Cwm LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 179.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $88.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

