CWH Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,198 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CWH Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. The Kroger comprises 2.1% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,337,000 after acquiring an additional 690,710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in The Kroger by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Kroger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,718 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in The Kroger by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

