CWH Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,146 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.35.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

