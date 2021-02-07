CWH Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 485,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 465,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,123,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after buying an additional 234,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $151.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.94.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

