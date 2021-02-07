CWH Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Eaton stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.93. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

