Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.87

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 218512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,253,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cutera by 25.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 103,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 69,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

