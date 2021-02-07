Curtis E. Garner Sells 5,062 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,506.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,553.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,427.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,303.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,492.32.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

