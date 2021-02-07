CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $16.71. 1,168,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,784. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $683.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,304 shares of company stock worth $1,424,701. Insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

CURO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

