Cryptocean Reaches Market Cap of $6.05 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $5,308.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.01174457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.08 or 0.06309590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023079 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00034006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015332 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

