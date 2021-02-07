Critical Comparison: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) versus Visa (NYSE:V)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo -17.10% -28.77% -8.75% Visa 49.74% 37.22% 14.61%

80.5% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinduoduo and Visa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $4.33 billion 50.47 -$1.00 billion ($0.88) -222.91 Visa $21.85 billion 18.62 $10.87 billion $5.04 41.42

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pinduoduo and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 6 14 0 2.70 Visa 0 4 25 0 2.86

Pinduoduo presently has a consensus price target of $121.50, suggesting a potential downside of 38.06%. Visa has a consensus price target of $224.19, suggesting a potential upside of 7.38%. Given Visa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than Pinduoduo.

Summary

Visa beats Pinduoduo on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

