Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 280

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 260.22 ($3.40).

LON CRST opened at GBX 338 ($4.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 522 ($6.82). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 316.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 254.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £868.39 million and a P/E ratio of -80.48.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

