Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 280

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 260.22 ($3.40).

LON CRST opened at GBX 338 ($4.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 522 ($6.82). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 316.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 254.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £868.39 million and a P/E ratio of -80.48.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

