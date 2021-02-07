Credit Suisse Group Upgrades CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) to Outperform

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $63.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMS. Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

CMS opened at $57.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after purchasing an additional 760,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,462 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CMS Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,064,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,212,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,077,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,581,000 after acquiring an additional 52,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

