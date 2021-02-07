Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 170” Price Target for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 174.79 ($2.28).

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) stock opened at GBX 134.08 ($1.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The company has a market capitalization of £35.98 billion and a PE ratio of -4.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.75. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

