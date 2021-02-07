Credit Suisse Group Increases The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $175.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $172.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.
Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $146.60 on Friday. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.00.
In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hershey by 172.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,412,000 after purchasing an additional 797,162 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 50.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 312.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after buying an additional 287,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
