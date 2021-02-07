Credit Suisse Group Increases The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $175.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $172.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $146.60 on Friday. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.00.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hershey by 172.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,412,000 after purchasing an additional 797,162 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 50.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 312.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after buying an additional 287,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

