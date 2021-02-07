Creative Planning Sells 1,581 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

NLY opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.