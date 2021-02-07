Creative Planning Purchases 231 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Science Applications International by 6.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAIC stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

