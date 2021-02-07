Creative Planning Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

NYSE:HRC opened at $100.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average of $94.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

