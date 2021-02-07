Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 96.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,565 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,565.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,437 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $63,897,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $44,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ ROST opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.34, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.