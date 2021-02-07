Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,043,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

NYSE:WELL opened at $64.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.41. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.