Creative Planning Acquires 6,156 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 220,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,781 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

NYSE:ADM opened at $53.30 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

