Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,793.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,651.17. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

