Craig Hallum Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $124.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $87.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.46.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after acquiring an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after acquiring an additional 138,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

