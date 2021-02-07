Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVA. Barclays raised their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

NYSE CVA opened at $14.48 on Friday. Covanta has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Covanta by 160.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

