Coty (COTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Coty to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.64 on Friday. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

In other Coty news, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

