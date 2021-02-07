COTI (COTI) Price Tops $0.0759 on Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One COTI coin can now be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded 20% higher against the dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $50.84 million and $16.74 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00176386 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00063490 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00232467 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00073027 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

