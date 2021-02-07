Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,443 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 438,648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,273,000 after acquiring an additional 79,394 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $355.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

