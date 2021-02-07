Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.35. Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 12,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$31.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.47.

Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$31.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsa Coal Corp. operates as a coal mining company. It is involved in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

