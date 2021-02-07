CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Trading Down 10.8%

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) traded down 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.75. 2,655,170 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 524,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.