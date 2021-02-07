Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,876 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 67,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,771,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $142.11.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.