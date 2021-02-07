Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $194.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $209.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

