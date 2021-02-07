Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $179.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.27. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $179.07.

