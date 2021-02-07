Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $159.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.87.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

