Contrasting AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) & Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get AmeriServ Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AmeriServ Financial and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential downside of 12.63%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial $64.54 million 1.03 $6.03 million N/A N/A Old National Bancorp $929.70 million 3.12 $238.21 million $1.45 12.10

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Volatility & Risk

AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial 7.27% 4.51% 0.38% Old National Bancorp 22.51% 7.99% 1.07%

Dividends

AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Old National Bancorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats AmeriServ Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 192 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriServ Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriServ Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.