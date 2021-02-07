Contrasting Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Wright Investors’ Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 15.16% 33.79% 1.38% Wright Investors’ Service N/A -17.66% -17.31%

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Investors’ Service has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ameriprise Financial and Wright Investors’ Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89 Wright Investors’ Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus target price of $201.10, suggesting a potential downside of 4.72%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than Wright Investors’ Service.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Wright Investors’ Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $12.97 billion 1.92 $1.89 billion $16.10 13.11 Wright Investors’ Service N/A N/A -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors’ Service.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Wright Investors’ Service on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management, advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. Its products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers variable and fixed annuity products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life and disability income insurance. The Corporate & Other segment consist of long term care business, net investment income or loss on corporate level assets. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation. Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

