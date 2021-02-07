Contrasting AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) and Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) and Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and Sycamore Entertainment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $2.29 million 91.66 -$53.24 million ($0.67) -3.46 Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sycamore Entertainment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and Sycamore Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.28, indicating a potential upside of 127.59%. Given AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Profitability

This table compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and Sycamore Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals -890.43% N/A -60.72% Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 69.12, meaning that its stock price is 6,812% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc., a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

