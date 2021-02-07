ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,244 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Boston Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $76,108,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after buying an additional 864,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

