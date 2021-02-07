ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,901,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 292,820 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $76,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 555,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

