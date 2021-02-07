Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Receives $8.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CONN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Conn’s stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 299,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $450.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conn’s will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at $533,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 296.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 61.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 63.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

