Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist reduced their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.