Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. On average, analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

CPSI stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,676. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.