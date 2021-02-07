Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.30.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

