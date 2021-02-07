Compass Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,856,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,494,000 after purchasing an additional 127,678 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,960,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,052 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,417,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,101,000 after acquiring an additional 870,798 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,390,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,769 shares during the period.

SPSB stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

