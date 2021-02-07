Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Compass Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,668,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,244,000 after buying an additional 43,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $45.67.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

